COLFAX — A Whitman County corrections officer was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being assaulted by an inmate, according to a news release from Sheriff Brett J. Myers.
Officer Morgan Scharff was conducting meal service in the jail when he was assaulted in a commons area by inmate Levi Graham, 22, according to the release. Graham, in custody on a charge of harassment/threats to kill, will face additional felony charges, the release said.
Scharff was treated and released from the Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax after suffering a possible concussion and several abrasions. Scharff is currently recovering at home.