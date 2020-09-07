COLFAX — Whitman County set a new record for the number of new coronavirus infections it confirmed in one day on Sunday.
The county reported 67 new cases of the infection on Sunday, bringing its total to 830, according to a news release from Whitman County Emergency Management.
Everyone who was diagnosed is younger than 40 years old, stable and recovering from the illness outside the hospital, according to the news release.
Whitman County’s previous highest single-day tally was 63 cases that were confirmed Aug. 30.
The new COVID-19 cases involve 12 women and 10 men who are 19 years old or younger as well as 14 women and 31 men between the ages of 20 and 39.
The high rate of the spread of the disease has been linked to the return of Washington State University students to Pullman.