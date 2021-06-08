Whitman County names interim assessor

The Whitman County commissioners appointed an interim assessor Monday to replace Whitman County Assessor Robin Jones, who died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Jones spent more than 27 years working in the Assessor’s Office. She was appointed county assessor in 2017, after Joe Reynolds retired, and was then elected to a four-year term in 2018, running unopposed.
“Our Whitman County family will greatly miss her energetic and joyful presence, her strong work ethic and her willingness to put her all into everything she did,” noted County Commission Art Swannack during Monday’s board meeting. “We encourage everyone to pray for her family at this time of loss and to surround them with your support and encouragement.”
Laurie Miller, who currently handles personal property and exemptions for the Assessor’s Office, was appointed and sworn in Monday as interim assessor, effective immediately.
Per state law, the Whitman County Republican Central Committee will now submit the names of up to three candidates to the commissioners for appointment to the position. The appointee will hold the position through the 2022 general election.
In other action Monday, the commissioners approved a call for bids to revamp the RV area at the county fairgrounds and extended an existing agreement to provide criminal justice services to Pullman for another year.