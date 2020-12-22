Members of the public on Monday were given one more chance to share their opinions on the proposed marijuana code, which includes prohibiting outdoor growing operations, for the unincorporated areas of Whitman County.
Nearly 20 residents offered their input during two hearings held by the Whitman County commissioners via Zoom. The commissioners, who added amendments to the proposed marijuana code, plan to vote on the final draft of the code Monday.
The proposed code can be found at whitmancounty.org/272/Planning-Division.
In addition to prohibiting outdoor growing operations, the commissioners voted to include an amendment prohibiting indoor marijuana production, processing and retailing facilities within 1,000 feet of existing residences and residential lots. That distance would also pertain to other “sensitive uses” such as schools, playgrounds or child care centers.
However, the commissioners decided they need more time to determine whether that distance should apply to marijuana facilities in the county’s industrial districts.
Among the rules in the code is the requirement that new indoor and outdoor facilities must be approved for a conditional use permit.
It also prohibits facilities from emitting odors of marijuana that are detectable at or beyond the lot lines of the facility.
The members of the public who commented on the marijuana code offered a mix of opinions. Many supported it, while some felt it was not restrictive enough. Others felt it treated marijuana businesses unfairly.
“I think the facilities should be able to grow plants outside,” Kathy Prout said. “I think we should do what we can to make these growers have a truly decent chance of succeeding and prospering as best they can in a very complicated land use situation in Whitman County.”
Sheri Wadsworth said the code should be more restrictive in order to deter such facilities from locating in the county. She said those facilities are going to drive people away from the county.
“I just can’t imagine those beautiful fields being dotted with these high-walled manufacturing facilities that are just going to take away from our beauty,” she said.
Kathleen Lloyd expressed support for the proposed code and said she was grateful for the restrictions on odor.
“I think that’s probably been the No. 1 issue, and I’m hopeful that at the end of the day that will stay in there,” she said.
Since spring 2019, the Whitman County Planning Commission was tasked with taking public comments and drafting an ordinance laying out rules for marijuana operations.
A moratorium was enacted after members of the public voiced fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, environmental risks, potential crime increases and the odor of marijuana farms.
Kenneth Duft thanked the Whitman County Planning Commission for its work in formulating the marijuana code and he expressed support of the proposed rules.
“I think that what they have produced is a document that is a testimony to their long and hard work,” he said.
