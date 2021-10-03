Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
WALLA WALLA — A firefighter from Whitman County is among nearly 100 health care workers, law enforcement and corrections officers, fire personnel, and others suing Washington Gov. Jay Inslee over his get-vaccinated-or-be-fired mandate.
The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 10 in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Spokane firefighter Nicholas Holmes is from Whitman County. He’s identified as one of the main plaintiffs in the William Cleary, Sherra Rena Cleary, Nicholas Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Steven Collins v. Jay Inslee lawsuit.
In addition to firefighters, teachers, state ferry workers and correction employees, more than 50 of the plaintiffs are Washington State Patrol troopers.
The lawsuit is one of at least two filed in courts in eastern Washington.
In the other, Jeffrey Johnson, a prison guard at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, filed suit in Franklin County Superior Court against Inslee and state Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange.
Both lawsuits seek relief from the gubernatorial proclamation 21.14, requiring all state employees to be “fully vaccinated” by Oct. 18. The lawsuits allege Inslee’s edict violates the separation of powers outlined in the U.S. and state constitutions, as well as several individual rights.
The proclamation applies to more than just state agency employees. It also applies to public school workers and coaches, preschool employees and university staff, including volunteers, such as people in 4-H programs.
Citing seven causes of action, the lawsuit filed in Walla Walla County asks for the court to find the gubernatorial mandate unconstitutional and therefore end any provisions of the order.
If the court finds any portion of the order legal, the lawsuit asks for the court to provide relief from the penalty of being terminated.
Both lawsuits include an Aug. 3 email from the governor’s office attorney, Kathryn Leathers, calling for unequal treatment for anybody seeking exemptions from the order.
The email evidence shows Leathers said the state would have to allow medical exemptions “for sure,” but would only grant religious exemptions “if we have to; if yes, as narrow as possible.”
The lawsuit filed in Walla Walla lists seven causes of action for the lawsuit, including:
Violation of separation of powers
Deprivation of life, liberty or property, Washington Constitution Article 1, Section 3
Deprivation of privacy, Washington Constitution Article 1, Section 7
Deprivation of Religious Freedom, Washington Constitution Article 1, Section 11
Violation of freedom of speech and assembly
Violation of Washington law against discrimination
Excessive and unconscionable penalties, lesser available means, and balancing.
The Seattle-based law firm of Arnold and Jacobowitz PLLC is representing the plaintiffs.
— Roger Harnack, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
St. Luke’s McCall deals with staffing shortage
Almost half of the job offers that St. Luke’s McCall has made to prospective employees in the past year have been turned down, primarily because candidates cannot find housing in McCall.
Even more candidates for essential positions drop out of the hiring process before that point, St. Luke’s Chief Operating Officer Amber Green said.
“First and foremost, they don’t even come here ... they can’t find housing,” Green said.
The hospital currently has 32 open positions, with the greatest need in support service departments like cleaning, food service, medical assistants and patient access staff, St. Luke’s McCall Public and Community Relations Manager Laura Crawford said.
Without adequate support staff, doctors, nurses and administrators regularly have to take time to clean, change linens and take on tasks outside of their main duties just to keep the hospital running.
Nurses are cleaning rooms after patients are discharged, operating room staff are deep cleaning after patient surgeries and procedures, and hospital nurses are filling in for medical assistants in the medical clinics and helping to register patients, Green said.
Affordable housing is not a new problem affecting McCall, but the pressures have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest housing boom, Crawford said.
The lack of affordable housing has been affecting lower paying jobs at the hospital, but nurses, managers, doctors and other specialists have not been immune from the problem, she said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday