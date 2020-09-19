Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — Work continues this week on Whitman County jail sewer lines, fixtures and electrical, along with roofing improvements at the courthouse — projects that are costing $2,084,097.
At the jail, a crew from McKinstry Co. of Spokane has begun to install a new sewer line from the first and second floor to the street, followed by putting in new stainless steel sinks, faucets and toilets in inmate areas. Replacing copper and iron pipes behind the walls is also needed.
“We’ve had leaks from (behind the walls) into the evidence room,” said Brandy Dean, Whitman County facilities management director.
Crews worked in individual cells while inmates were moved around in the partially full jail.
In addition, a new “Muffin Monster” grinder is being installed in the basement of the 1984 jail. The machine breaks up items flushed into the sewer system that should not be there — such as long underwear and plastic bags — so they do not plug up the building’s main sewer line or pipes at the sewer plant.
“I requested (the projects), because they need to be done,” Dean said. “We made a list of priorities. I requested these (courthouse roof and jail) to be put at the top of the list. The jail really has needed work for a long time.”
Last April, long underwear flushed down the toilet at the jail plugged the sump pit, causing the sewer to back up into the basement.
“(Inmates) flush anything and everything they can down the toilets,” Dean said.
The jail work, which crews started three weeks ago, is expected to be complete at the end of October.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
‘Everything shines’ for Lewis County Fair starting next week
NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Fair, in its 101st year, kicks off in Nezperce next week with a theme, “Everything shines at the Lewis County Fair.”
“The fair board is hoping to have a normal fair,” said Michelle Koepl, the Lewis County Fair Board administrator, despite the cancellation of some of the usual activities.
Thursday, Sept. 24, is the day to enter all 4-H and open class exhibits. That night, the first animal judging opens with the 4-H dog show at 7 p.m. at the livestock barn.
Fitting and showing of rabbits, pocket pets, poultry, cats and novelty goats, followed by quality judging, begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. At noon, fitting and showing of swine at the swine arena and market goats, sheep then beef at the beef arena. The day ends with the small animal round robin at 4 p.m., followed by the large animal round robin at the livestock barn.
Quality judging for both swine and market goats will commence at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, followed by breeding sheep. Market beef, followed by breeding beef and bucket calves, will be judged beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The parade, which rolls out at 12:30 p.m. Saturday down Oak Street, will include the crowning of the 2021 fair queen and princesses.
Entries are welcome in eight classes, including antique vehicles, commercial, community groups, royalty, bands, equestrian groups novelty and political. Those interested can sign up to enter the parade until 11 a.m. Saturday at the Nezperce school parking lot.
A soup and pie luncheon sponsored by the Nezperce Prairie Day Association runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legion Hall. Other food concessions will be available throughout the fair.
The fair ends with the 4-H/FFA livestock auction in the beef arena with sales of goat, sheep, steer and swine in that order. The Idaho Lewis County Cattle Association Buyers’ Dinner will run from 5-7 p.m. in the camping court.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday