COLFAX — Whitman County Library has laptop computers, hot spots and webcams available for checkout.
The new service was made possible through grants and donations intended to expand digital access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library patrons who are 18 years of age or older with a resident library card can check out a device for two weeks. Nonresident cardholders and visitors can check out a laptop computer for as long as one hour to use outside the library with its free public Wi-Fi. Computers with internet access are also available inside all library branch locations for people to use for as long as 30 minutes a day.
Patrons can contact their local branch to reserve devices, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Anyone wishing more information about the new service may visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us or contact the library at (509) 397-4366.