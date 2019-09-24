Whitman County Library and the Whitman County Health Department are working together to bring adult flu vaccine clinics to local libraries throughout Whitman County.
Deanna Claybaugh, LPN/BA with the WCHD, will be on hand to administer adult flu shots at the following locations:
3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson St., Uniontown.
4-6 p.m Thursday, Albion’s Community Building.
4-7 p.m. Oct. 1, Endicott Library, 324 E. St., Endicott.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome as time allows. There will be a sliding scale fee based on income, but no one will be turned away because of an inability to pay. Medicaid and Medicare will be accepted and will not be able to bill other insurance companies.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact Claubaugh at (509) 397-6280 or deanna.claybaugh@co.whitman.wa.us.