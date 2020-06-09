COLFAX — The Whitman County Commissioners approved a professional services agreement with a Garfield consultant Monday to help administer any CARES Act funding the county receives.
Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March. Among other provisions, it provides $150 billion for state, local and tribal governments, to help offset expenditures related to the pandemic.
Whitman County is in line for up to $2.76 million, according to the Washington Department of Commerce, based on expenditures incurred between March 1 and Oct. 31.
“Given the complexity of administering this CARES grant, we’ve proposed hiring a consultant (to help with the process),” noted Commissioner Michael Largent, during a brief commission meeting Monday morning.
The commissioners unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Garfield consultant Judy Opheim to provide up to 780 hours of assistance in administering the grants, including data collection, record keeping and reporting outcomes.
The $39,000 cost of the contract will be covered largely by the CARES Act itself. According to Opheim’s initial proposal, the out-of-pocket cost to the county would only be about $4,800.
“I think all the (Whitman County) elected officials think it will be handy to have someone who can give attention to this,” Largent said.