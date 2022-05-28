Recalled Jif peanut butter made at least one Whitman County resident sick with salmonella. Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said he has not received any additional reports of people getting sick, and did not know which store the peanut butter came from.
That resident was not hospitalized, Skidmore said. Consumers who bought Jif peanut butter with lot codes 1274425-2140425 should immediately dispose of the peanut butter, and wash and sanitize utensils that may have touched the recalled peanut butter.
Retailers should also immediately stop sell any of the recalled peanut butter, and should wash and sanitize containers and surfaces that may have come into contact with it, he said.
Most people become sick one to three days after being infected with salmonella. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, chills, stomach cramps, and occasionally vomiting.
Most people who contract salmonella recover without treatment after four to seven days. Those who are 65 or older, children younger than 5 years of age and people with a weakened immune system may experience severe illness requiring further treatment or hospitalization.
More information on salmonella is available at cdc.gov/salmonella/index.html.