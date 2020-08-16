Whitman County reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total to 130.
The new cases involve a woman between 40 and 59 and a man between 20 and 39. Both patients are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release from Whitman County Emergency Management.
The Nez Perce Tribe, which has seen a spike in cases over the past several days, has reverted to Stage 2 under Idaho Rebounds guidelines. The guidelines stress things like limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer and limiting non-essential travel.
Nimiipuu Health, the tribe’s medical service, has reported 62 positive cases of the illness since May 1. Of that total, 35 cases are active. The health service has administered 858 COVID-19 tests since May 1, for a positivity rate of 7.2 percent.