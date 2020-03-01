Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Gordon Forgey, publisher of the Whitman County Gazette and Colfax Daily Bulletin, announced the sale of the papers to Free Press Publishing, based in Cheney.
Forgey, publisher since 1985 and owner since 2001, said the new owners will take over operations on March 1. Roger Harnack, publisher, and Bill Ifft are the owners of the Free Press group.
Forgey encouraged support for the new owners and predicted an easy transition.
“They know the region and the people,” he said. “Most important, they know the value of local, independent news.”
“Despite all the talk and gloomy predictions about newspapers, local news is vital to rural communities. Whether that is delivered on paper or electronically, legitimate news is an engine of the survivability of every community. Its importance cannot be overstated,” he said. “That is why it was important to get the right caretaker for the Gazette and Bulletin.
“It is with profound gratitude that I was able to lead the Gazette and serve Whitman County over the years. I thank everyone who helped, whether staffer, subscriber, advertiser, tipster, correspondent or dedicated freelance photographer.”
“We’re excited that the Whitman County Gazette and Daily Bulletin have joined our family of eastern Washington newspapers,” Harnack said. “The newspaper and its outstanding staff are a good fit.”
Other Free Press Publishing newspapers are the Ritzville Adams County Journal, Davenport Times, Odessa Record, Cheney Free Press, West Plains Extra, Fairchild Extra and Spokane Valley News Herald. With the Gazette and Daily Bulletin, the eastern Washington-owned and operated company will reach about 30,000 homes across four counties.
Harnack credited Forgey for putting together a top-notch staff that continues to thrive and represent the community, despite the downturn of much larger publications in metropolitan areas.
“Community newspapers are not dead, as demonstrated by the Gazette,” Harnack said. “We’re excited about the future of local media in our part of the world.”
The imprint of the new owners will be gradual. At first, the biggest difference will be that the Gazette will be printed in Cheney, where the company press is located. This change alone, they say, will dramatically alter the financial picture of the Gazette and help to ensure the continuing success of the paper.
— Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
Nightforce contributes to library expansion
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation board members reported that a check for $5,000 was received from Nightforce Optics recently, which greatly enhances the amount raised so far for Phase 4 of the library expansion project.
“We are entering the push to complete our goal of $101,000 in order to accomplish this last major phase, which will see a great remodel of the present interior of the existing library,” according to the board. “We continue to welcome contributions to reach the sum of around $35,000.”
Contributions may be sent to the foundation at 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520.
— Jo Moore, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Thursday