The Whitman County commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to extend the ongoing moratorium on new marijuana businesses by another six months.
The moratorium was first enacted in March 2019, in response to public concerns regarding the increasing number of marijuana growing, processing and retail operations in the unincorporated parts of the county.
The Whitman County Planning Commission has been working to update the county zoning regulations regarding marijuana businesses for more than a year. However, restrictions on in-person meetings related to the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the process. Consequently, the commissioners agreed with a Planning Department recommendation to extend the moratorium until March 4, 2021.
Hailey Lewis, government affairs specialist for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, spoke in support of the move during a brief public hearing Monday.
“We believe the board should limit the number of marijuana businesses in the county, to maintain our quality of life,” she said.
No one else testified during the hearing, which was conducted via the Zoom online video conferencing service. Public Works Director Mark Storey said if the coronavirus restrictions on in-person meetings continue, the planning commission may have to use Zoom to finalize its recommendations on any new marijuana zoning regulations.
