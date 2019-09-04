COLFAX — The Whitman County commissioners adopted an ordinance Tuesday that will redirect a small amount of state sales tax dollars back to the county for affordable housing needs.
No one spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposed move. The commissioners had previously signaled their intent to take advantage of the new funding source, which was authorized by the Washington Legislature earlier this year.
The money — which should amount to about $100,000 per year — can be used for homeless shelters, low-income rental assistance and other affordable housing opportunities.