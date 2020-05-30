COLFAX — Whitman County deputies arrested a Clarkston man and Spokane woman after a late-night traffic stop for a seatbelt violation in Colfax led to the discovery of marijuana, LSD, ecstasy, cocaine and a loaded handgun, according to a news release.
Kylie Colvin, 19, of Spokane, was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said in a news release.
Immanuel Jackson, 19, of Clarkston, was arrested on felony failure to comply with a warrant and driving on a suspended license, the release said.
A third passenger in the vehicle was released without criminal charges.
Deputies observed a mason jar of marijuana in the car, which was occupied by three people, all younger than 21 years old, the legal age for marijuana possession in Washington, the release said.
Deputies then obtained a search warrant, which led to the discovery of cocaine, MDMA/ecstasy, LSD, a loaded handgun and about $745 in cash, Myers said.
Colvin told deputies the narcotics and handgun were hers and that she intended to sell the drugs, Myers said.