STEPTOE — A 24-year old man was arrested here after allegedly fleeing on a motorcycle from Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.
According to a news release from the agency, Deputy Tim Cox, observed the man traveling south on U.S. Highway 195 at a high speed at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and attempted to stop him. Cox noticed the rider appeared to pull into an Recreational Vehicle Park at Steptoe and may have tried to conceal his motorcycle. Witnesses helped Cox locate the man, Zannan Cameron, of Steptoe in his trailer. According to the news release, Cameron admitted to eluding police and that he had drugs in his trailer, according to the news release. Deputies searched his trailer after obtaining a warrant and allegedly found small quantities of heroin and methamphetamine.
Cameron was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. He is scheduled to have his first appearance this afternoon.