COLFAX — The number of coronavirus cases in Whitman County continued to escalate at a fast pace Saturday.
Whitman County reported 56 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 763. Those who have contracted the illness are stable and being treated outside the hospital.
The new cases include 10 females and five males who are less than 20 years old and 22 women and 19 men between the ages of 20 and 39.
Health officials have previously attributed the spread of the disease to the return of Washington State University students to Pullman.