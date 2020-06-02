Whitman County will hold a special Board of Health meeting Friday, for the purpose of considering a variance request to move to Phase 3 of Washington’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
The county commissioners briefly discussed the proposal Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that his statewide stay-at-home order would expire Sunday. In its place, Washington has shifted to a county-by-county approach to reopening the economy.
Counties can request variances to move to the next stage of the four-phase reopening plan, so long as they have adequate health care and testing capacity and don’t have any significant outbreaks of COVID-19. They also need to spend at least three weeks in each phase, before moving on to the next, to ensure there’s enough time to see any negative effects from loosening the economic restrictions.
Whitman County was approved for Phase 2 on May 15 — meaning Friday is the earliest date at which it can apply for a Phase 3 variance. The county health officer has to approved the application, as does the Board of Health and county commissioners (which in Whitman County’s case are one and the same).
Friday’s Board of Health meeting takes place at 10 a.m., after which the commissioners will meet to formally approve the variance application. Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman has final say on when and if the variance is approved.
Under Phase 3, bars and taverns can open at 25 percent capacity, while movie theaters and indoor gyms can open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants can increase to 75 percent, up from 50 percent in Phase 2. Libraries and museums can also reopen, and nonessential travel can resume.
Specific details on the reopening stages and variance criteria can be found online at coronavirus.wa.gov.
In other action Monday, the commissioners agreed to set aside $2.08 million for roof and plumbing retrofits at the county jail. This is part of a larger energy savings project the county has been evaluating for much of the past year, but that has been scaled back considerably because of fiscal concerns related to the coronavirus.
“This is so we can fix the leaking roof at the jail, which we’ve been fighting for two years,” said Commissioner Art Swannack. “And it’s a great time (for the plumbing repairs), because our jail population is so low.”
Of the total project cost, $500,000 would come from a county capital improvement project fund; the remainder would come out of the current expense fund.
Whitman County Treasurer Chris Nelson told the commissioners there’s currently about $9.44 million in the current expense fund.
She noted that the May sales tax reimbursements from the state – which reflect purchases made in March – were actually about 28 percent higher than the same period a year ago.
“It was better than we expected,” Nelson said. “The theory is that more residents were shopping locally and online, rather than spending money out of county.”
Sales tax payments from April, when the coronavirus stay-at-home order really began affecting local economies, will be reported at the end of June.
