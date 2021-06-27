Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Whitman County commissioners have a plan for the $9.7 million coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The commissioners are dividing the money into eight major areas: infrastructure including cabling and HVAC; town infrastructure grants for sewer and water; small business relief; county COVID-19 personnel expenditures; county COVID-19 nonpersonnel expenditures; mental health; nonprofit relief; and therapeutic court.
“So we’ve passed our plan, as we know it right now,” said Art Swannack, president of the county commissioners.
(Internet) network cabling work to expand online capacity would be done at the county health department offices in Pullman and Colfax, and the sheriff’s office.
County personnel expenditures related to the pandemic would include salaries and benefits for clerks and information technology and administrative staff, money to cover employees who had to take a vacation or sick leave to cover COVID-19 sickness and quarantine and to restore the county unemployment fund to its January 2020 balance.
County nonvirus expenditures include vaccine distribution, audit costs, and added information technology hardware.
Therapeutic court funds are for an increase in substance abuse crimes during the pandemic. The funding goes to the district court and treatment programs.
Nonprofit relief would include two community fogger-disinfectant machines for ambulances and transportation vans, and a day care startup grant in Colfax for children.
The mental health part goes to Palouse River Counseling in Pullman, to hold group sessions on anxiety and depression related to the pandemic and to hire more counselors to serve its clients. The funding helps a partnership with Washington State University to utilize in advanced psychology students.
Small-business relief involves funding a four-part plan, administered by the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association (SEWEDA), for businesses to build and re-establish their customer base, conduct a needs assessment, and add education and assistance. A general shop local campaign may be part of it.
“How do they get customers into their store, and how do they get customers to come back to the store?” asked Jessica Jensema, county administrative services director.
The distribution of the $9.7 million in federal money takes place over the next three years.
County staff put the plan together. The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress in March.
The county received the first half of the money in May, with the second half coming in May 2022.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Orofino Elementary School Community Garden revived
OROFINO — In 2015, then-principal of Orofino Elementary School, Shelley Brooks, had a vision for, and implemented, the student garden.
Through donated funds from locals, a drip irrigation system was installed, a deer proof fence was built, along with 18 4-by-8-inch raised beds and a small greenhouse. The greenhouse blew down but the beds lived on to supply students and food banks with needed nutrition, providing hands-on learning for the students as well.
Through the early years it became evident that community support and help with the garden was needed. Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, a local garden club, Orofino’s Farmers Market and others donated. Still others donated work and the OES students and families, as well as the local Lifeline Food Bank, were recipients of the produce.
Then, in March 2020, because of the COVID-19 epidemic and the subsequent school closure, the school garden remained dormant and fell into sad disarray.
As the COVID-19 challenges began to recede, the garden once again became the center of attention. Tama Naden, kindergarten educator, along with Tami Wayt, have been instrumental in seeing the garden project go forward.
Naden shared that, because the school is not doing the breakfasts and lunches that were happening during the school year, the OES Community Garden participates in the Summer Food Pantry. They are currently serving eight families in this district. She also said, if others are in need, they can email nadent@jsd171.org for the weekend program for food supply.
Many people and businesses in this community have come on board since the beginning to ensure that the program continues and increases.
Four incoming seniors have begun work on the garden as their senior projects. Kameryn Turcott is working on a fence mural project, Ruby Kessinger chose to work on the brick wall mural project, Nic Waugh tackled the greenhouse and raised beds produce project, and Caleb Murphy joined in to build a handicap access planter.
When the tree in the middle of the garden became diseased, Denise Pomponio, OES principal, provided funding for the tree removal. The Christian Motorcyclist local group came alongside to help with removal of the debris and then JL Savage, Orofino Junior/Senior High School woodworking instructor, repurposed the large trunk and limb pieces. Some of that wood can still be seen now in the garden as it was used for building.
The garden’s new face is developing very well. There is a corner for relaxing, studying, counseling, an outdoor class, or just a special time of quiet. It is decorated with a vertical herb garden, a rock sculpture pit for those who like to arrange and rearrange rocks, as well as a comfortable outdoor bench. It is set in position to receive the afternoon’s shade.
A greenhouse is standing in the opposite corner. It is awaiting funding and a plan to regulate the temperature as our weather changes so rapidly and often, but it is already holding some plant starters.
Plans to repair a watering system are in the works.
Community, students and visitors are encouraged to visit and take part, to volunteer to help with the plans which are ongoing, to participate in fund raising, and to encourage the garden work forward in the future. For information on what is currently taking place, call Tami Wayt at (208) 476-4617.
— Lenta Hall, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday