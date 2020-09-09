Whitman County commissioners object to federal funding language

The Whitman County commissioners approved a grant application for federal coronavirus relief funds Tuesday, but not before offering some sharp words for the Washington Department of Commerce.
All three commissioners objected to a requirement that, before any money can be distributed locally, the county must adopt policies “prohibiting the excessive use of force, and prohibiting the use of force against individuals engaged in non-violent civil rights demonstrations.”
A Department of Commerce spokeswoman did not return calls seeking clarification on the issue. However, the requirement seems to be related to the ongoing national debate regarding the use of force by local law enforcement officers.
The grant application also requires the county to adopt a plan for “residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance,” which may be a reference to concerns about evictions for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic.
In their discussion of the grant application Tuesday morning, the Whitman County commissioners said the excessive force requirement in particular was “insulting” and “entirely inappropriate.”
“I find it insulting. Insulting,” said Commissioner Michael Largent. “Given that we already do these things, I don’t see any problem articulating a policy that we will uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens. But I can’t stress enough how insulted I am over what (the Department of) Commerce put into this document. … They have overstepped here. It is inappropriate at so many levels.”
Commissioner Art Swannack noted that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provides federal funding directly to some larger cities and counties. Most local governments, however, have to apply for the money as a pass-through from the state.
“I don’t believe (the excessive force provision) is required by the federal funding,” he said. “This federal funding is simply a pass-through from the state. The larger entities that receive funding directly wouldn’t have this provision.”
Whitman County expects to receive at least $2.75 million in federal coronavirus funds. The commissioners previously announced that nearly a third of the money will be used to provide financial relief grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations.
In other action Tuesday, the commissioners approved an emergency declaration related to the fires that damaged homes in Malden and Colfax over the Labor Day weekend.
“We don’t know what effect this might have on funding availability, but we don’t want government red tape to get in the way of adequate response and recovery services,” Largent said.
The commissioners also scheduled a public hearing on the preliminary 2021 budget for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)-791-9168.