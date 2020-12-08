The Whitman County commissioners made a number of financial decisions Monday, including approving a $17 million general fund budget for fiscal 2021.
The 2021 budget is down about $100,000 compared to the 2020 budget. It includes $10.65 million in personnel expenditures, plus another $6.37 million for operations.
The sheriff’s office accounts for almost 25 percent of the spending, or $4.17 million. General government expenditures of $3.1 million and $1.2 million for the auditor’s office were the other major expense categories.
Together, those three areas account for slightly less than half of the projected 2021 expenditures.
Projected revenues amount to $15.96 million. That’s about $1.1 million less than the current year. It leaves an estimated $1.07 million deficit in fiscal 2021, which will be filled primarily with about $800,000 from cash reserves.
The general fund budget, which covers general government operations, is financed through a combination of property taxes, sales tax collections, grants, fees and other miscellaneous revenues.
The total 2021 budget is $59 million, down about 8 percent or $5 million from the current year. That includes $17 million in general fund expenditures, as well as $13.6 million for county road operations, $6.6 million for the solid waste department and $1.59 million in capital expenditures.
Other fiscal issues addressed by the commissioners Monday include:
Authorized $400,000 in “.09” funding for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
The .09 funds represent a share of state sales tax receipts that get rebated to the county for use on a variety of economic development projects.
Commissioner Art Swannack said the $400,000 will help finance a $1.5 million economic incentive package for SkyWest Airlines.
The airport has been working with the airline for several months, trying to secure a connection between Pullman and Denver. It’s proposing a minimum revenue guarantee for the first two years of service. The $1.5 million would cover any shortfall between the minimum revenue guarantee and actual ticket sales during that period.
“They need to have (the $1.5 million) in place before SkyWest will commit to the service,” Swannack said.
If the entire amount isn’t needed, he said, any remaining funds will be returned to the various sponsors on a prorated basis.
Approved an additional $100,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding for several local nonprofit organizations.
The county received about $4.26 million in total coronavirus relief funds from the state. The money was part of the federal coronavirus funding Congress approved earlier this year.
The commissioners used more than half that amount over the past few months to provide relief grants for a multitude of local small businesses and nonprofit entities.
The last $100,000 in grants were approved Monday. Palouse River Counseling received $65,162 to cover increased workload and public safety costs; the Counsel on Aging received $10,000 to cover increased costs in its senior meals program; the Pullman Senior Citizens Association received $5,350, also for senior meals and communications expenses; and Emmanuel Baptist Church received $1,000.
The Sol Vallarta restaurant will also receive $10,000 in business relief funds, and the Colfax Fire Department will receive about $8,500 for emergency medical equipment.
In other action Monday, the county received a clean audit report from the state regarding its 2018-19 use of public resources.
During her discussion of the audit results, state auditor Jonna Davis said the county operations “complied in all material respects with applicable laws, regulations and its own policies, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources.”
Commissioner Michael Largent thanked the county auditor’s office, and in particular Finance Administrator Sharron Cunningham, for their work ensuring a clean audit.
