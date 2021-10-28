Whitman County’s COVID-19 case rates are decreasing, but the number of related deaths continue to climb.
During a meeting with local health experts, Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said COVID-19 cases have decreased by about 100 cases per a population of 100,000 over the past three weeks.
“That’s about the same rate that we were rising when we were at the start of the delta wave, and so that’s some pretty good news,” he said.
Whitman County’s case rates are lower than surrounding counties in eastern Washington, he said.
On Wednesday, Whitman County reported only six new confirmed cases, but added one more death. There have been 16 deaths in Whitman County since the start of October and 75 since the start of the pandemic.
There have also been two more COVID-19 related hospitalizations tallied since Tuesday. The county has reported 218 total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Skidmore said hospitalization rates across Washington were falling slightly, but have recently plateaued.
At Washington State University, a high vaccination rate among students is making a difference in the number of COVID-19 transmissions.
“We are seeing a lot of other viral illnesses, and one or two cases per day of COVID,” said Sunday Henry, director of medical services at Washington State University. “And that’s just pretty incredible and we’re really not seeing any spread in their congregate living setting or in classrooms or anything like that.”
Skidmore said his department is planning a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11, but no date has been set. Gritman Medical Center in Moscow will have a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 6 at 623 S. Main St.
In Latah County, one new death and 21 new cases were reported Wednesday.
There have been 4,220 confirmed cases, 297 probable cases and 34 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
The latest cases include three people younger than 18, six people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 90s.
