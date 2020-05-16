Whitman County allowed to move to Phase 2

Whitman County’s request to move to Phase 2 of Washington’s four-stage reopening plan was approved Friday morning, even though two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported this week.
The decision came less than 48 hours after the county submitted its waiver application.
A variety of businesses in the county — including in-store retail sales, dine-in restaurants and taverns, barbers and hair salons, and professional services — can now resume operations, so long as they meet specific safety and sanitation protocols. That’s two weeks earlier than previously scheduled.
Protocols for all the businesses haven’t yet been finalized. However, new guidelines are being published online daily, at coronavirus.wa.gov.
Whitman County submitted its waiver request Wednesday afternoon; it was approved Friday morning by Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman.
“That was much speedier than we anticipated,” said Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent. “I suspect the state was still honing its process with the first county applications. Once it was perfected, they were able to move faster.”
A slate of 10 counties with low populations and a minimal number of COVID-19 cases were able to apply for variances last week. Nine have been approved so far, including Garfield County.
Counties with populations less than 75,000 were subsequently allowed to apply, so long as they haven’t had a new case of COVID-19 in at least three weeks.
Whitman County met that deadline Wednesday. However, one new case was reported Thursday, with another Friday.
Both cases involved young women between the ages of 20 and 39, who are reportedly stable and isolating at home. These are the only known active COVID-19 case in Whitman County at this time. Another 16 people previously tested positive, but they’ve all recovered, according to Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson.
Largent said his heart sank when he heard of the new cases. However, county health officials immediately contacted the Department of Health to address any concerns they had regarding Whitman County’s ability to respond to new cases.
“Thanks to some good communication, it took away any uncertainty (about approving the county’s application),” he said.
The timing of the move means Whitman County businesses are on a par with their counterparts in Idaho, which is moving to Stage 2 of its reopening plan today.
That came as a relief to Largent. Without the opportunity to compete on an equal footing, he said, local dollars would be spent across the border.
“It’s unknown what the real economic impact would be, but if you can’t conduct business, you can’t conduct business,” Largent said.
Wiesman’s approval letter notes that Whitman County cannot move to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan without specific authorization.
Moreover, he wrote, “in no case will authorization to move to the next phase be given without at least a three week monitoring period.”
Continued progress in the statewide reopening plans in both Idaho and Washington depends on continued progress in limiting the spread of the coronavirus and containing any outbreaks.
As of Friday afternoon, Idaho was reporting 2,389 confirmed and suspected cases of the COVID-19 virus, including 73 deaths. That’s an increase of 38 cases and one death from the day before.
There were no new cases or deaths in north central Idaho, Asotin County or Garfield County.
In Washington, there were 178 new cases and nine additional deaths Friday, for a total of 17,951 cases and 992 deaths.
Nationwide, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million Americans and killed 85,990.
In other coronavirus news, the city of Moscow is opening playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts and the skate park today, as well as the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center on Monday. All facilities will temporarily be limited to no more than 10 people at a time, and drinking fountains will be turned off.
Registration for summer recreational programs will also begin Monday. Program changes and updates can be found at the Parks and Recreation web page at www.ci.moscow.id.us/214/Parks-Recreation.
