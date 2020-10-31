COVID-19 took another life in Whitman County on Friday and continued to make troubling inroads to important societal institutions like schools and elder care facilities.
Public health officials in the region reported 77 new cases of the viral illness, including 29 in Nez Perce County, 21 in Asotin County, 15 in Latah County, seven in Whitman County and five in Idaho County.
In addition, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported five new outbreaks at nursing homes in north central Idaho, and the Lewiston School District said six additional students and one staff member at Lewiston High School have been diagnosed with the illness.
Troy Henderson, director of Whitman County Public Health, did not yet know if the latest death, a woman between the ages of 60 and 79, was related to one of the outbreaks at several of the county’s long-term care facilities. But he said it is likely.
“Most of the deaths we have had in Whitman County, 17 to date, have been associated with assisted living and long-term care facilities,” he said.
Last week, Henderson reported nine such facilities in Whitman County were struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks that accounted for 94 cases at that time.
Cases are on the rise at nursing homes in north central Idaho, despite the efforts staff members are taking to keep it at bay. Tiffany Goin, senior executive director at Life Care Center of Lewiston, said the nursing home underwent a Center of Medicare Services infectious disease control survey this week and was free of deficiencies.
“This is a huge testament to the infection control measures the facility has established,” she said in an email to the Tribune. “And even with our deficiency free practice, COVID continues to be active and spreading throughout the community. Our plea to our community, family, and friends is to continue to follow the mandates of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand hygiene, in order to keep the residents within our facility and others safe, as they are the ones most impacted by this awful disease.”
The facility, which tests its residents and staff every three to seven days, was one of the five nursing homes in the region battling new outbreaks, according to a report from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Goin said there were seven active cases among residents and staff Friday.
The others facilities with new outbreaks were Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia with 12 cases, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston with eight cases, Good Samaritan Society Village of Moscow with seven cases and Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Orofino with one case.
Lakeside Assisted Living of Winchester remained on the list with its previously reported 26 cases and two deaths as did Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards with 65 cases and three deaths. Life Care Center of Lewiston has had 66 total cases and 19 deaths, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare report. The deaths and 54 of the cases were related to an outbreak last spring.
There are 132 long-term care centers in Idaho with ongoing outbreaks affecting 2,620 people. Overall there have been 229 total outbreaks that sickened 3,815 people and resulted in 309 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday, Washington had seen 8,280 cases at its long-term care facilities and 1,275 deaths. According to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services website, facilities with active cases include Bishop Place Senior Living at Pullman, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation at Clarkston, Avalon Care Center at Pullman and Regency of Pullman.
Idaho reported 1,064 new cases Friday.
