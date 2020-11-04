Whitepine School Board member recalled

Unofficial election results show a recall effort in the Whitepine School District was successful Tuesday, while two levies in the Asotin-Anatone School District were approved by voters.
About 130 votes, or 57 percent, were cast in favor of recalling Whitepine School Board chairman Aaron Proctor, while almost 43 percent, or 98 votes, were against the recall.
Before the election results, Proctor, who has been on the school board for 16 years, said he would “be at peace” with whatever voters decided. Those feelings remained after the results were announced shortly after midnight.
“If that’s what the patrons want, then I don’t have a problem with it,” Proctor said.
According to the petitioners’ statement, Proctor faced the recall effort because he failed to represent the desires expressed by parents in a survey when he voted on a school reopening plan for the school district.
The plan, which was approved with a 3-1 vote by the school board, included a requirement that face coverings be worn within the schools when social distancing was not possible.
The petitioners’ statement also said Proctor put his personal feelings ahead of the wishes of his constituents, that he conducted himself in an unprofessional manner on social media and that his actions compromised the quality of education students receive in the school district.
Proctor stood behind the decision he made and said the protocols put in place were needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and staff members.
He thanked the community for its support and the interest patrons have shown in the district’s schools.
“I would wish my fellow board members and whoever they appoint to take the seat in zone 3 the best of luck,” Proctor said. “I hope they continue to make the hard decisions that are sometimes not popular and continue to do what I think we’ve always done in the past, and that’s to look out for the best interest of our students.”
Only those living in zone 3 of the Whitepine School District were able to vote on the recall measure. In all, there were 228 ballots cast.
Meanwhile in Asotin County, voters cast their ballots in support of two levy measures.
A four-year replacement educational programs and operation levy expected to generate $1 million annually passed with 1,051 votes, or about 60 percent, in favor of the measure and 705 votes, or about 40 percent, in opposition, with 1,756 votes in all. It has an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value. The levy pays for items not funded by the state, which includes athletics, a portion of salaries and benefits, extended contracts for career and technical education staff, counselors, club advisers and substitutes for classified staff.
A five-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology, safety and facility improvements passed with 1,128 votes, or about 64 percent, in favor of the measure and 627 votes, or about 36 percent, in opposition, with 1,755 votes in all. It has an estimated tax rate of 70 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. The money will be used to upgrade things like technology, the school’s roof, boilers, elevators and science labs.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.