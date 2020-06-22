The final results of the White Bird Rodeo were released Sunday. The event was held on Friday and Saturday. According to a Facebook post there were 274 contestants.
Tie-down roping: First place, Mitch White, 9.7, $439.80; second place, Dex Maddock, 13.4, $344.85; third place, Cole Eiguren, 14.7, $229.90; fourth place, Matt Nauman, 15.2, $114.95.
Steer wrestling: First place, Brandon Mackenzie, 8.7, $655.50; tie for second and third place, Brandon Mackenzie and Ringo Robinson, 9.5, $409.69; fourth place, Mike McGinn, 10.3, $163.88.
Barrel racing: First place, Cambria Estep, 16.303, $454.58; second place, Samantha Logan, 16.423, $376.20; third place, Amanda King, 16.487, $297.83; fourth place, Allie Brown, 16.669, $219.45; fifth place, Jordan Minor, 16.715, $141.08; sixth place, Brenda Dilbeck, 16.756, $78.38.
Bareback riding: First place, Austin Williams, 75, $349.13; second place, Rylee Heath, 72, $269.33; third place, Austin Williams, 71, $189.53; fourth place, Tyler Smith, 70, $119.70; fifth place, Cody Miller, 62, $69.83.
Saddle bronc riding: First place, Luke McKay, 71, $598.50; second place, Matt Shannon, 62, $399.
Bull riding: First place, Greg Shannon, 78, $410.50; second place, Dalton Howard, 77, $339.72; tied for third and fourth place, Mason Cooley and Riley Freeman, 76, $233.56; fifth place, Austin McFadden, 70, $127.40.
Ranch bronc riding: First place, Fernando Robles, 77, $1,591.25.
Novice bareback riding: First place, Dylan Hart, 70, $132; second place, Florian Neider, 69, $88.
Novice bull riding: First place, Damon Shaw, 74, $160; tie for second and third place, Colton James, 72, $100; fourth place, Michael Babcock, 63, $40
Novice saddle bronc riding: no qualified riders.
Pee Wee Barrels: First place, Savanna Greenup, 16.672, $79.70; second place, Hayden Kaschmiller, 41.116, $52.80.
Youth barrel racing: First place, Dally Bebee, 16.824, $132; second place, Morgan Moser, 17.301, $99; third place, Andreah Booker, 17.484, $66; fourth place, Tyler Warrick, 17.599, $33
Local team roping: Levi Cereghino and James Boggan, $450 each plus belt buckles.