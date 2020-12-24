White Christmas will likely elude valley

To those dreaming of a white Christmas, sorry, but dream on.
In what will hopefully be one of the final disappointments of 2020, the forecast from the National Weather Service office in Spokane is devoid of precipitation in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley until Christmas night, when light snow may begin falling around 10 p.m. with less than half an inch of accumulation overnight.
“Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only topping out in the 30s,” according to the service’s Wednesday morning forecast discussion. “Light snow will spread into the region Friday night and continue into Saturday. Winter travel conditions are expected across the mountain passes. Snow showers linger over Idaho on Sunday, otherwise another period of dry weather is expected into Tuesday.”
High temperatures on Christmas Day could reach into the low 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. Similar temperatures should persist until Sunday night, when cooler temperatures are set to kick in until Tuesday.
The best way to avoid possibly slick roads, especially in the higher elevations, is to not use them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — along with local government and public health officials — is pleading with Americans to stay home for the holiday to prevent further devastation from the coronavirus pandemic.
“As cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase across the United States, the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with people who live with you,” according to a message this week on the CDC website posted next to a digital counter with more than 1.5 million new coronavirus infections over the last seven days. “Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.”
More information on what to consider if people do decide to travel, or hold small celebrations with family and friends, is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html. The AAA is also advising that people avoid travel and only celebrate with those in their own households to avoid spreading COVID-19. The travel organization’s analysts predict three-quarters of Americans will stay home this year, representing a 29 percent decline in holiday travel over last year.
Still, that means millions of Americans will still hit the roads, rails and skies. According to AAA’s latest projection, as many as 84.5 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home over the holiday travel period, which began Wednesday and ends Jan. 3. About 457,000 Idahoans will take part, down from 614,000 a year ago, according to AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. But the roads could get busy at times, with 96 percent of them traveling by car.
“We all would have liked some holiday cheer to cap off a very challenging year, but unfortunately, the pandemic has handed us a collective lump of coal,” Conde said in a news release. “Our holiday prediction is really a continuation of what we saw at Thanksgiving, with a smaller number of travelers making last-minute plans for family gatherings and many ultimately deciding to put those plans on hold.”
Conde noted that gas prices are down significantly over last year. Idaho usually ranks between seventh and ninth place for most-expensive gas, he said. But on Wednesday, it ranked 21st.
“This is mostly a result of gas prices increasing in other parts of the country, including the Great Lakes region and portions of the Midwest,” he said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune. “Crude oil prices are climbing due to optimism surrounding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Because crude prices make up 50 percent of the price of fuel, gas prices are starting to rise.”
He added that Idaho is often one of the last states to react to price swings in other parts of the country, but if the trend continues elsewhere, the Gem State will eventually follow.
The AAA full rundown of holiday travel advice may be found at newsroom.aaa.com/2020/12/at-least-34-million-fewer-americans-to-travel-this-holiday-season/.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.
Gas prices
U.S.
Wednesday – $2.25
One month ago – $2.11
One year ago – $2.55
Idaho
Wednesday – $2.23
One month ago – $2.30
One year ago – $2.73
Lewiston
Wednesday – $2.35
One month ago – $2.40
One year ago – $2.72
Source: AAA Idaho