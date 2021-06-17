WHITE BIRD — The 32nd annual White Bird Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday at the rodeo grounds located at U.S. Highway 95 and Rodeo Drive at the Twin Bridges south of White Bird.
Performances each day begin at 5 p.m. and cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and are free for children age 5 and younger. Concessions will be on site during the rodeo, and handicap access is available.
Tri-State Rodeo Company is the stock contractor, and Lee Daggitt is the announcer. Al and Cheryl Bolden of White Bird are serving as grand marshals. The parade theme this year is “Back With a Bang!”
A raffle for prizes will be held during the rodeo, including a jet boat trip for two by Killgore Adventures, $200 in cash donated by Northwest Insurance of Grangeville, a one-year Life Flight subscription donated by Monty and Toni Baker of Grangeville and a $100 gas gift card from CHS Primeland in Grangeville. Prizes will be drawn Saturday during the performance.
Elli Klapprich, 14, of Grangeville is this year’s rodeo queen. She was a freshman at Grangeville High School and also a Riggins Rodeo princess in 2019.
Anyone wishing more information may contact whitebirdrodeo.com.