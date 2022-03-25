White Bird man runs for governor as Libertarian

A 73-year-old White Bird man whose campaign platform reads like a throwback to the 1960s and early 1970s is running for Idaho governor on the Libertarian ticket.
Paul Sand acknowledges his self-funded campaign to unseat Gov. Brad Little is an “infinite improbability.” But he said he’s trying to be another voice in the crowded gubernatorial field and hopes to at least come in “second place against Little or in first place against the rest of the clowns. … It’s extremely improbable but it’s also possible.”
Sand’s candidacy will create — for the first time in Idaho — a primary race on the Libertarian ticket. His opponent in the May 17 primary is John Dionne Jr., 57, of Boise.
A spokeswoman at the Idaho Secretary of State’s office said the deadline has passed for voters in Idaho who have already been affiliated with a political party to change their affiliation. Unaffiliated voters and new Idaho residents can request a Libertarian or other party ballot at the polling location and that would then affiliate them with that party.
Sand said he began thinking about running for governor after he lost a coin toss following a tied election for the White Bird city council in 2017.
“I had to do something to change the political direction of the universe,” Sand said. “It’s a dysfunctional system that needs to be fixed. After 52 years of protesting … I couldn’t stand it any longer.”
Sand grew up in Minnesota and joined several idealistic campaigns for social justice, including protesting the Vietnam-American War, police brutality and other inequality causes.
Those protests, he said, failed to change the American system for the better and these days, too many citizens have come to accept what Sand believes is a corrupt, dysfunctional government.
It’s the reason, he said, he is accepting no donations for his campaign.
“I believe that representing the people is a position of service, not a position of power,” Sand says on his website. “My wife and I have no retirement savings or retirement income other than social security. Our house is fully mortgaged, and we are living on borrowed money and borrowed time. We have nothing to lose, and we have nothing to gain.
“I am not asking for any donations from anyone, including myself, until we know who wins the Republican primary for governor. My opponents will each be spending millions of your dollars. Then, if I am not the most qualified applicant for the job or you don’t like my policies, don’t vote for me. If you support personal freedom and responsible government, please join your local branch of the Libertarian Party today and support progressive candidates who will put worker’s interests ahead of corporate interests.”
Sand spells out his priorities on his website, beginning with, “Issue 1 — Stop Killing Each Other.”
“Our willingness to kill each other is proof that we have not evolved beyond the animal level and have not yet achieved humanity. We need to stop all wars and hate now, and learn to coexist and to accept our differences.”
Other issues include “Tribalism,” “Make Black Lives Matter,” “Minimum Family Wage,” “Career/Job Training Programs,” “Public Works Program” and “Gun Violence/Second Amendment.”
“Gun control has never worked,” Sand says. “Buying a gun should be no more difficult than buying an electric toothbrush. Government policies that result in gun violence are being used by the establishment to generate political support from both parties for completely outlawing gun ownership.
“The obvious solutions are to provide mental health services to everyone regardless of age or insurance, end the failed war on drugs, and provide economic and social opportunity and an economic safety net so you don’t lose everything when you lose your job.”
On the issue of abortion, Sand said he is personally opposed to abortion and that, “We can end abortion by eliminating the need for abortion and we need to increase the birth rate if we want any kind of future.
“I also support a woman’s God-given right and responsibility to be selective. … I believe that choice is an issue of personal freedom and women’s rights. … and I believe that Jesus never said that women were less than men.
“Abortion can be ended simply by eliminating the economic barriers and uncertainty that families face. Then we can end daycare, homelessness, hopelessness, domestic violence and teenage pregnancy.”
Sand said his positions square with the official platform of the Libertarian party. But he acknowledges that he is putting himself at a disadvantage by not accepting campaign donations. Already, he said, Dionne was invited to the public broadcasting-sponsored governor’s televised debate in April and he was not.
“I thought that was kind of weird,” Sand said. “I can’t get the word out unless I’m willing to take people’s money, which I’m not willing to do. I’m counting on the collective responsibility to get the word out and on social media.”
Sand is married and has three children and three grandchildren. His background and more information can be found on his website at PaulSand.org. He can also be reached by email to Clear_Sky@att.net; on Twitter at: @Ampersand48 or by mail at P.O. Box 100, White Bird, Idaho 83554.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.