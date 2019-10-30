White Bird has five candidates for two city council positions but few compelling issues — at least that are being made public — prompting them to run.
Donna Sickels Ingerson, Barbara O’Nash, John Collins, Darrell Lindsey and Josi Pilant all tossed their hats into the ring. Only Sickels Ingerson and O’Nash could be reached by the Lewiston Tribune for comment about their candidacies. Collins, Lindsey and Pilant could not be contacted by phone or social media, despite numerous attempts to reach them.
Sickels Ingerson, 48, said she is disabled and her reasons for running for the council have to do with serving her neighbors.
“I was just asked if I would be willing to run, and I know a lot of people,” Sickels Ingerson said. She was born in Grangeville. but has lived in White Bird “a lot of years.”
“I lived out of town and was never able to run. I was just asked if I would be willing to run, and I’ve been out of city limits so I never participated (before) — so I said yes,” she said.
O’Nash, 77, owns the White Bird Motel and said she is running for the council “because nobody else was running.”
There are “quite a few issues,” that concern her.
“I felt that it was important at least one of the businesses be represented on the council,” O’Nash said.
Some of her concerns involve the city’s water and sewer systems.
“We got our sewer fixed, and now we need to get drinking water — something done with that,” O’Nash said.
