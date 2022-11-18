Whitcom slowly growing its staff

PULLMAN — The phones are often ringing nonstop, and dispatchers must stay vigilant as the calls come in to Whitcom 9-1-1 — and some days there are as many as 300.
Whitcom 9-1-1 has been making do with a short-staffed office for some time, which rapidly declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Wendy Berrett said. In June, the call center announced their staff capacity was as low as ever, with a team of only eight full-time and four part-time dispatchers. Employees had to pick up the slack, usually by working overtime to help cover shifts, Whitcom Supervisor Susan Waltz said.
Currently, the call center has 10 full-time dispatchers with one still in training, six part-time dispatchers and two call takers, said Berrett. Though the call agency’s preferred staff capacity is 22 employees, they haven’t had a full staff in a decade. All part-time dispatchers formerly worked at Whitcom, Waltz added they came back for various reasons but mainly because “you can’t get it out of your blood.”
Whitcom 9-1-1 is an emergency and nonemergency call center, handling dispatch calls in Whitman County and Asotin County in Washington, and the city of Moscow in Idaho. They provide dispatch services to all first responder agencies in the area, including police, fire and EMS. Berrett said the center has also provided 911 texting services for many years.
Established in Pullman in 2004, Berrett said the call center has been around for 18 years and has only been fully staffed for a month over that time. It’s typical for dispatchers to work overtime, sometimes working 12 hours a day.
“It’s a hard job and not everybody can do it,” Berrett said. “Especially when your numbers drop and there’s more hours, it’s hard on everybody. Some people who do it for a number of years decide they need to do something else for their own family or own mental health.”
The biggest improvements Whitcom has recently made is receiving funds from the Whitman County Communications Committee. These funds were used to purchase new radios, radio consoles and dispatch furniture. Waltz said this is a big deal — dispatchers have to work fast, and if a transmission isn’t clear it could affect response time.
The Whitcom Board voted unanimously to give employees a 25% wage increase late last spring, raising the starting pay from $21.71 to $27 an hour. Along with this increase, staff received full health and retirement benefits provided by Washington State University.
This decision was made mainly to incentivize current staff and attract new hires, but Berrett said it was also long overdue. Dispatchers are highly trained and highly skilled people who provide a necessary service to the community, she said.
Other recruitment efforts Whitcom has relied on is word of mouth. Berrett said she always has an eye out for “someone who can multitask like crazy,” seen mostly in the food service industry. They also started social media pages, and attended career fairs and safety fairs to talk to high school and college students.
Waltz said dispatchers don’t need to have a college degree, just a high school diploma or GED. There aren’t a lot of places people can immediately get paid $27 an hour with benefits, and it’s a good job for people who don’t want to put themselves in debt for college.