Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — The Whitcom Executive Board met in a special session Oct. 31 to discuss the organization’s staffing concerns.
There are currently 12 full-time employees, one part-time and three in training. A full staff would ideally have 22 people.
Tara Mucker, Whitcom executive director, said that at all times four people need to be on the main floor. Whitcom is currently running with three to four on the floor.
In addition, a typical trainee requires five to six months to be prepared to get on the phones.
For 2019, 117 people applied for Whitcom, 47 were no-shows/withdrew, 10 didn’t pass the typing test and 14 didn’t do well on the test. Of the 70 that showed up, three have been hired.
The qualifications to apply to be a 911 dispatcher are to be at least 18 years old, type 50 words per minute, pass a written and computerized test as well as a polygraph test, work in a 24-hour environment, 10 to 12-hour shifts, holidays and weekends, etc.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said it doesn’t look like the organization is struggling to get the word out that there are jobs available. He raised the question, why are the other 43 people who passed the tests not getting hired?
“I understand Whitcom has the right to hire who they want, but when we are at a time where we are desperate for bodies, so desperate we are willing to bring in part-time people and lower our standards,” Meyers said.
Currently, part-time employees need to have a typing speed of 30 words per minute; and unlike full-time employees, they only have one task to do at a time.
“If these standards are good enough for part-time people, I think we need to start looking at widening our net a little bit,” Myers said. “Reexamine some of the people who have applied and I would do everything I could to make sure there is people up there dispatching.”
— Victoria Fowler, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
State lifts Lake Cascade health warning
MCCALL — A health advisory concerning blooms of toxic cyanobacteria on Lake Cascade was lifted Monday after almost two months in place.
The advisory was issued Sept. 6 by the Central District Health Department.
The advisory was lifted following tests that confirmed toxin levels are below the safety threshold, health department Public Information Officer Christine Myron said.
The bloom was first discovered by the citizens group Friends of Lake Cascade on Sept. 3.
The advisory marks the second year in a row that toxic algae blooms have been found in Lake Cascade. Last year’s health advisory started Sept. 7 and was not lifted until Oct. 16.
“I don’t think I would consider the persistence of this bloom to be too irregular,” Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Water Quality Analyst Chase Cusack said.
— Max Silverson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Valley County road levy, LOT fail at Tuesday’s election
MCCALL — A proposed permanent property tax to fund Valley County roads fell short of approval in Tuesday’s election.
The vote was 1,194 in favor, or 50.7 percent, and 1,159 against. A “yes” vote of 66.6 percent was needed for passage.
The levy would have raised about $4 million per year for the county road and bridge department.
Before the vote, Valley County commissioners warned about a drastic reduction in services and road work without the new levy.
“This is going to be very challenging to even maintain the program that we had last year,” said Commission Chairman Elt Hasbrouck.
“My suggestion is if you’ve got a pothole in your road, you should go out with your shovel and grab some dirt off the side of the road and fix it,” he said.
For years, the county’s road and bridge budget relied heavily on federal funding, but since 2000 those funds dropped from about $3 million per year to none next year if the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act is not reauthorized by Congress.
The road department budget will drop to about $2 million per year if the federal funds are not renewed.
The county may be forced to discontinue as much as half of the snowplowing services, Hasbrouck said.
“We’re going to have to have some discussions on some roads that we’re going to discontinue plowing to try and save funds,” he said.
Some routes might have to wait until later in the day or the next day after a storm before they can be plowed, he said.
Some paved roads might be turned back to gravel to save on maintenance costs, and bridge and culvert repairs might be reduced to only critically needed repairs, commissioners said before the vote.
“There definitely won’t be any paving or any kind of big road projects,” Hasbrouck said.
Maintenance of back-country roads will decrease, with the potential for un-maintained roads to become impassible, he said.
Valley County maintains 245 miles of paved road and 486 miles of gravel road, with snow removal carried out on 407 total miles of road. There are 76 bridges that the county maintains and 3,443 culverts.
— Max Silverson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday