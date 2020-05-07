Whitcom is discussing whether to continue being the 911 emergency dispatch service for the Nez Perce Tribe as it tries to deal with a potential budget shortfall of more than $600,000.
Based on projections, Whitcom is expecting a budget shortfall of from $394,000 to almost $606,000 next year, depending on how much revenue it receives from grants or other revenue sources. Its total 2020 budget is about $3.38 million.
The Nez Perce Tribe pays approximately $191,000 annually for Whitcom’s services, which is the lowest amount among the six agencies that use Whitcom. The other agencies are Pullman, Moscow, Whitman County, Washington State University and Asotin County.
Whitcom Interim Director Roger Lanier said during a Whitcom Executive Board meeting Tuesday that emergency calls from the tribe complicate the workload for dispatchers. He said it increases the geographical footprint of Whitcom by 40 percent and encompasses five counties. Within that area is intermittent cell coverage. Dispatchers have to undergo more training to learn landmarks and specific dispatch procedures for the tribe, he said.
He said the Whitcom Executive Board should consider either not renewing the tribal contract, or renew it at a higher rate.
Whitcom has been running a budget deficit the past three years and has used general fund dollars to make up the difference.
To address the budget issues, Lanier has proposed splitting the cost equally among Pullman, Whitman County, Washington State University, Moscow and Asotin County. That cost, split five ways, is in the area of $650,000.
That means the annual payment for WSU, Pullman and Whitman County could increase by more than $200,000 over the next two years.
Whitcom is also working to hire a new director. Lanier took over in April after replacing Tara Murker, who resigned. The executive board reviewed the proposed job description Tuesday, which includes a salary range of $100,000 to $125,000.
Additionally, Whitcom is trying to address its staff vacancies, as eight of the 20 dispatch positions are vacant.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.