Whip it good

Bryce Sifers, 13, performs a finger whip on his scooter while his dad, Brian Sifers (right), looks on at the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston. Bryce is a lifelong scooter rider and began practicing tricks two years ago, for fun and for the challenge of it.

 August Frank/Tribune

