Whing Ding practice

August Frank/TribuneZach Hagler brings his club around to hit a ball over his house from the sidewalk Tuesday morning in Clarkston. Hagler has been hitting balls into his backyard for 10 years now and has his eyes set on the Whing Ding Tournament at the Lewiston Country Club. “It’s mine this year,” he said.

 August Frank/Tribune

