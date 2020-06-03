Whing Ding practice

Zach Hagler brings his club around to hit a ball over his house from the sidewalk Tuesday morning in Clarkston. Hagler has been hitting balls into his backyard for 10 years now and has his eyes set on the Whing Ding Tournament at the Lewiston Country Club. “It’s mine this year,” he said.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region