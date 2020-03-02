Where the gulls are

The fleeting sunlight brightens up the wings of a flock of gulls as they fly off from the bank near the Port of Lewiston on the north side of the Clearwater River as the sun sets on Tuesday evening in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The fleeting sunlight brightens up the wings of a flock of gulls as they fly off from the bank near the Port of Lewiston on the north side of the Clearwater River as the sun sets on Tuesday evening in Lewiston.

Tribune/Pete Caster

Tags

Recommended for you