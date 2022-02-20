GRANGEVILLE — What better way to spend a cold winter afternoon when the sun is glinting off the snow and there’s nothing good on TV than to slide down a hill on your bum?
The Snowhaven tubing hill, located about 7 miles south of Grangeville, takes that children’s wintertime sport up a few notches. Settling into giant inner tubes hooked to a rope tow, dozens of folks of all ages and sizes Saturday took the gentle ride 600 feet to the top of the slope, then hooked their arms or boots together with their companions and bombed 1,100 feet down the run at speeds we can’t even guess — a shrieking, whooping, waving, laughing mass of joyfulness.
Five-year old Heston Haight had big eyes and a wide smile and gave an enthusiastic thumbs up when asked what he thought about his first tubing experience.
“Fun,” Heston said breathlessly. “Good.”
The tubing hill, situated alongside the Snowhaven ski hill, has proven immensely popular with the public since it first opened in 2003.
“We’ve had days where the line goes halfway up the hill and they have to share tubes,” said Gabe Forsmann, hill manager for Snowhaven. “I think with COVID, a lot more people are coming tubing and staying out of the house. It’s easier, anybody can do it, and it’s super family friendly.”
Aaron Forsmann, Gabe’s brother, runs the rope tow and said people have come from all over to slide down the hill with their family and friends.
“Some even come from other countries,” Aaron Forsmann said. “They were speaking some foreign language; I couldn’t even understand them.”
No serious accidents have occured at the hill, Aaron Forsmann said, although occasionally the tubes have become unhooked from the rope tow and people forget to roll out of the tube and end up sliding backwards down the hill.
Weekly, and sometimes daily, the tubing runs are groomed to break up the icy sheen that forms when the snow melts on the surface and then refreezes. Aaron Forsmann said on a day like Saturday, when the temperature climbed to the mid-40s, the snow would become slushy by midday but as soon as the sun dipped behind the mountain it would get cold and freeze quickly.
Candice McHugh from Ferdinand arrived in a big pickup truck with lots of family members, all were excited and thrilled for a day of adventure.
“It’s the best tubing hill in Idaho,” McHugh declared. “Our whole family is coming up today tubing. It’s almost becoming a family tradition, at least when we all get together.”
She added the family would rather go tubing than skiing because “all the little kids can go and it’s just easier.”
James Lustig, 8, said he’s an old hand at the tubing hill and it’s not scary at all. He likes “going downhill and sticking my head in the snow. And the best part is sticking your hand under the tube and getting snow on your hand.”
In spite of all these testimonials not everyone was as eager to ride up that steep slope in a rubber tube.
One father was pleading with his young daughter to let him hook her tube to the rope tow and ride up the hill. He promised to ride with her. The little girl was adamant and shook her head, “No.”
“Let’s do this,” dad said. “Let’s give it a shot. It can’t be any worse than that Chinese food we ate last night.”
And Hailie Jones, 18, of Lewiston, admitted that when she first tried tubing some years ago, she also was a little afraid of the height.
“It’s really fun but it’s kind of scary,” Jones said. “I was kind of scared of the speed but I’m doing fine. After a while and you go over and over again, it’s really fun.”
The best way to do it, she added, is to clasp onto others in a group at the top to cannonball down the hill together.
“If you’re by yourself it probably feels like you’re going slow. But when you’re with other people it’s like you’re going really fast.”
More information about the tubing hill and Snowhaven ski hill can be found at the website bit.ly/3H859P4.
