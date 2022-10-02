In this day and age, when community service clubs have gone the way of rotary telephones and dollar-a-gallon gas, it’s unusual to find an organization that has lasted more than a century.

The Lewiston Tsceminicum Club bucks the trend. Later this month the 40 members will celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary with a ceremony to reinstall interpretive panels at the kiosk at Pioneer Park.

Tags

Recommended for you