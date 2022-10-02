Austin Johnson/Inland 360 Sharon Taylor, of Lewiston, sits next to her sculpture of a mother reading to her children in the Lewiston City Library last Thursday. Taylor is working with the Lewiston City Library and the Tsceminicum Club on the Reading Mother Challenge, in which participants receive raffle tickets to win prize baskets for reading each book imprinted along the hem of Taylor’s sculpture.
Members of the Tsceminicum Club stand for a photo Friday next to the club’s information kiosk at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
A photo of the Carnegie Library, taken circa 1905, that was built on Normal Hill in Lewiston thanks to a $10,000 grant from the famous philanthropist.
Courtesy Stephen Branting
In this day and age, when community service clubs have gone the way of rotary telephones and dollar-a-gallon gas, it’s unusual to find an organization that has lasted more than a century.
The Lewiston Tsceminicum Club bucks the trend. Later this month the 40 members will celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary with a ceremony to reinstall interpretive panels at the kiosk at Pioneer Park.
“I really think it’s the commitment of the members that keep it going,” said Shirley Phillips, president of the Lewiston Tsceminicum Club.
“And so many of the members have been involved for years and they’re really fully supportive and are the backbone to keep it going. We have a group of committees that every single one of those members take an active role on serving. It’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck, which is kind of unique.”
The club began in May 1898, when 38 women gathered in the Idaho Street home of Mrs. C.W. Shaff and created for themselves an oasis of culture and learning. They called it the Tsceminicum Club from the Nez Perce word for “meeting of the waters.”
The original purpose was to study general literature, science and art. Early in its genesis the club acquired through purchase and donation 4,000 books for public use. These were housed in the city council room that was open to the public two days a week under supervision of club members.
When philanthropist Andrew Carnegie offered to give $10,000 grants to build libraries, the club submitted a bid. That grant built Carnegie Library on the perimeter of Pioneer Park in April, 1905.
Phillips said the focus on supporting the library and public literacy has changed little over the years.
“Last year, we did a project with the Lewiston Library called the Reading Mother challenge,” Phillips said.
The project was modeled after the bronze sculpture of the Reading Mother at the library that was created by a member of the club, Sharon Taylor.
“The sculpture has a wide, flowing skirt and around the rim (Taylor) listed classic children’s books. So we set up a reading challenge for kids; each time they completed one of those books they got a ticket for a drawing.
“What was remarkable was the number of kids that read every single book. One little girl came up and said she’s read all 14 of them with her grandmother. It almost brought me to tears,” Phillips said.
Supporting the library, however, has not been the only investment of the club. Members recently sponsored one of the rooms at the YWCA women’s shelter, making quilts and redecorating it “from top to bottom,” Phillips said.
In its early years club members did good things for the city and had a good time doing it, sallying forth in extravagant hats, high topped buttoned shoes and white gloves to create entertainments from fancy dress balls to baseball games.
But the Tsceminicum Club did not limit its interests to benign social events. Minutes from 1901 record the discussion of “Philanthropy in Negro Education” that included talk about tracing the improvement in condition of blacks from their emancipation to the turn of the century.
Club members have met faithfully for 125 years but in 2020 that dedication was interrupted by COVID-19. Phillips said the meetings took place over ZOOM “which was sort of hysterical. We’d spend the first 20 minutes waiting on somebody to turn their sound up. So that was a struggle and it didn’t deter anyone. Everybody came out of it and were supportive of each other.”
The experience of managing through the pandemic has spurred some interest in club members to go back through their history to read about how the club navigated previous pandemics, such as the 1918 Spanish flu.
Membership has always been limited to 40 members and men have never been invited to join.
“I’ve been a member for four years and it’s never come up, that I know of. I think it was established back in the original form that men had their activities and women didn’t really have a way for women to get together and support one another,” she said.
The date of the kiosk installation has not yet been set but Phillips said the new panels have been completed and delivered. Tim Barker, head of the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department, has been instrumental in getting the work completed.
“Each year for our programming we pick a topic and the topic for this year is celebrating 125 years of strong women,” Phillips said.
“We’ve lined up a group of speakers for each of our meetings so all the ladies who will be speaking this year had a strong role in their careers.”