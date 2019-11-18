Where’s the beef?: Vegetarians are met with suspicion at the table

I once prepared a fine meatless pizza for a friend who told me he was a vegetarian.
When I served it to him, he said: “Where’s the sausage?”
Later I found out this “friend” also eats hamburgers.
In other words, he’s a vegetarian when there are no other options, or, as we in the culinary world say, he’s a Vegetarian In Name Only (VINO).
Being vegetarian in a world that looks upon people who don’t eat meat with grave suspicion is not easy. Let’s just say you go to a church potluck and dish up only the salads (the ones without ham, that is). People may think you’ve crossed over to the dark side, and if the word “anti-Christ” isn’t brought up in a conversation, you’re lucky. You can probably expect a visit from your pastor before long.
Or let’s say you go to dinner with some friends after a soccer game. No problem there, as long as you’re satisfied with macaroni and cheese and water. Your friends are likely to scoot you to the end of the bench, turn their backs on you and start talking about people they know with deviant behavior.
As I said, being a vegetarian is not easy.
As difficult as it may be for an ordinary person to eschew meat, just think about how hard life is for a cattle rancher who swears off eating meat.
I have known such people. Turns out that cattle ranchers sometimes get attached to their animals, even though cows are not especially known for reciprocal affection. Cows are not mean; they’re just noncommittal when it comes to relationships. And that nonmanipulative approach can be very healing to people who have a lot of drama in their lives. They spend less and less time with their families and more and more time with the bovines. Sooner or later, it’s going to get to them that when they have a nice, juicy steak they’re actually eating their best friends.
They may try to deny it for a while — gradually tapering off to chicken and fish. But eventually they’re going to have to come out of the closet, admit that meat comes from animals and animals are too precious to serve up with potatoes and gravy and finally make the break into the world of meat substitutes.
You will know somebody like that if you see him or her in a restaurant. He or she will be the one with a big cowboy hat sitting off in a corner by him or herself, picking at the macaroni and cheese on the plate but looking peaceful.
