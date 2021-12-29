Old Man Winter kept bringing snow to the Lewiston-Clarkston area Tuesday.
Well, at least enough for some sledding. At Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards, the Petersen family was enjoying the winter weather.
Ezra Petersen, 13, was trying out the snowboard he got for Christmas. He was testing the gift and his skills for the first time, although he snowboarded some last year.
However, he had some trouble getting down the hill.
“I don’t think the hill is steep enough,” he said.
Annie Petersen, 10, had no problems sliding down — but rather than using a sled, she was using heavyweight wax stock paper sheets.
Ezra Petersen noted that it was cheaper than buying a sled, but Annie Petersen had a more important reason — “It’s faster.”
Also enjoying the snow was Michelle Garrison, who brought her grandchildren, Karsen Hiebert, 9, and Rylee Hiebert, 5, to the park with their great-grandfather, Nick Woodland, and three dogs.
Garrison was watching the grandchildren and one granddog at her house right next to Hereth Park. She said she grew up nearby as well.
“It’s been my park for years,” she said. “I think this is a hidden gem.”
She likes having the playground nearby and the hills are perfect for sledding.
Coming in from the cold weather and sledding activities is the perfect time to grab a hot drink. That’s what drove some people to Hot Shots Espresso Cafe at 631 Bryden Ave.
Manager Hailey Holzer said Tuesday afternoon was busy with customers because of the snow and because students are still on break for the holidays.
In addition to the hot drinks, people were also ordering soup and grilled cheese sandwiches. For drinks, the current favorite is white chocolate mochas and eggnog lattes. “And hot chocolate, of course, for the kids,” she said.
Dillan Koopman, of Lewiston, was one customer who went for the caramel eggnog latte.
Koopman is on holiday leave from Jacksonville, Fla., where he serves in the Navy.
Although he was at Hot Shots to enjoy coffee with his dad, “It’s definitely nice getting out of the cold.”
As the snow kept falling, Holzer said they’ve had to keep the parking lot clear for customers with de-icing and lots of shoveling.
Snow shoveling activities will be ongoing for area residents as rounds of snow will continue through at least Thursday, according to Miranda Cote of the National Weather Service at Spokane. However, Tuesday’s dusting did not add much to Lewiston’s snowfall total, with only 1 inch reported, Cote said.
He added that another weather system was heading into the region today into Thursday that will bring some snow. Friday will have a 20 percent chance of flurries.
Saturday will have the least chance of snow for the week, but it will be the coldest day with lows at 8 degrees, Cote said.
After the weekend, it will be closer to normal temperatures in the region, starting Jan. 3 and 4.
“There’s an end in sight,” Cote said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.