When’s it my turn?

Nora Jeppson, 4, rides around the Lewiston High School track in a Jeep just her size as her brother, Rhett Jeppson, 20 months, points after her, wanting to get his own ride Thursday morning in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

