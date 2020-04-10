The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is using a $2,000 grant from The Cellular Connection Verizon to buy pet food for animals belonging to the elderly and immunocompromised during the coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Director and Founder Jenna Redheart started the Lewiston-based organization last fall because there were no rescues focused on cruelty and neglect issues in the area. The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is also a member of the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office Animal Cruelty Unit.
“We’ve had some pretty intense cases of animal cruelty,” Redheart said. “We also have some intense pet pantry needs here, and the pandemic has caused those needs to triple.”
Addy Draper, district manager for TCC Verizon, which has a store in both Lewiston and Clarkston, heard of the Idaho Animal Rescue Network through a friend. The nonprofit fits nicely with a grant program TCC Verizon already does every quarter.
Because of the pandemic, TCC Verizon decided to give out more grants so that more groups across the country could receive money. TCC Verizon is giving three grants per region directed at nonprofit organizations that are directly helping to mitigate problems and disruptions caused by the pandemic. This region includes Idaho, Washington and Oregon, Draper said.
Once a recipient is found, employees from TCC Verizon will volunteer to work with the nonprofit to accomplish its goals. With this grant, employees will help the Idaho Animal Rescue Network distribute the pet food, Draper said. Nonprofits that have been helped by the grants are featured on the grant website www.TCCgives.com.
“Our community has stepped up and made a huge difference in this time of crisis,” Nez Perce County Emergency Management Director Bill Reynolds said. “Our work is not over, but without the help of our nonprofits, we would not be as ready as we are.”
Redheart bought three pallets of cat and dog food from Grocery Outlet in Lewiston. She held back some money for when puppy food is available. The pandemic has also made it difficult to buy some types of pet food, Redheart said.
The food Redheart bought through the grant consists of 25 bags of dry cat food, 24 bags of Purina Dog Chow and 21 bags of Pedigree dog food, 63 cans of moist dog food and 72 cans of two different kinds of wet cat food.
People who need the pet food can go to the rescue’s website at IdahoRescue.com to fill out a form to see if they qualify. In order to qualify, the person must agree not to resell the pet food, they also cannot be a breeder, they cannot use their pets in illegal activity and they have to acknowledge that introducing a new pet food comes with some risk. People who want to know more about the Idaho Animal Rescue Network can do so at IdahoRescue.org, which will load the organization’s Facebook page.
Most people who have turned to the animal rescue organization since its inception have been truly in need, but at least one person attempted to sell donated pet food, Redheart said.
Prior to the pandemic, the rescue was receiving 5-10 requests for some sort of help per week. Those requests were for pet food, kitty litter, pet toys or vaccines, Redheart said. The rescue does not plan to use the money to buy kitty litter, focusing instead on pet food, Redheart said.
Since the pandemic, panic buying, hoarding of some staple products and restrictions that have gone in place, the requests coming into the rescue are five to 10 per day and far more on the weekends, Redheart said.
“We don’t want to see pets given up just because they can’t buy pet food because they can’t get out,” Redheart said.
The rescue works with the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, Nez Perce Tribe Housing Authority and Second Chance Animal Inc., Redheart said. Some of the food purchased with the grant is going to Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
“When local people and organizations work together, we can make even the smallest of donation go further,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said. “It’s been great to work with the animal rescue network in this way and we have appreciated their help with the Animal Cruelty Unit.”
