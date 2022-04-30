Honey bees, as I recently found out, are not native to the Americas. These newcomers were brought to North America by settlers from Europe about 368 years ago.
Much as you might dislike them, yellow jackets, wasps and hornets were here first. And considering how much more deference people these days pay to honey bees, one might understand why those native insects are so cranky.
Even though honey bees are the new kids on the block, you would think that after 368 years they would be considered old-timers. I mean, 368 years may not date back to the beginning of time, but honey bees surely have more standing than some newer species like, say, German shepherds. This might seem like comparing apples to oranges but my point is, how long does someone have to live in a place before they’re accepted as original stock?
The reason I bring this up — besides the fact that I raise honey bees myself and am always curious about why yellow jackets, wasps and hornets seem so resentful — is that this summer I will have lived in my house in Grangeville for 40 years.
I know what you’re thinking: “Gee, she must have moved in as an infant.” But, actually, I had three children of my own when we moved here from Craigmont and they were all in school in 1982.
The kids grew up, moved away and over these past 40 years it seems like I’ve witnessed at least one — maybe two — generational turnovers in the local population. Some of the business people and professionals I work with were my kids’ age when I first came to Grangeville. And too many of the old folks — who, 40 years ago, were the age I am now — have moved on to greener pastures.
Yet, even though I might qualify as one of the old-timers around town, I get the hint every now and then that I’m still considered a newcomer.
“Oh, this happened before you got here,” somebody said recently. “You have to have known this town from the beginning — it wasn’t always this way. You newcomers are the ones who’ve changed it.”
I don’t know whether to feel hurt or complimented. It’s kind of like being asked to show your ID by someone who’s young enough to be your grandchild. Kind of sweet; kind of annoying.
Even if I’m looked at as an outsider in Grangeville, I can always remember something my dear friend, Betty Riggers, of Craigmont, once said to me. My family and I lived there only eight years before moving to Grangeville, but Betty told me that I should really think about selling my house and moving back to Craigmont.
“Come back to your roots,” she said.
Betty died not long ago, as well as her husband, Stan. When I think of her, I will always feel at home.
