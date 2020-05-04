The number of people using public transit in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials expect the numbers to rebound once restrictions are relaxed.
Jenny George, general manager of the Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area, said the transit system on the Clarkston side of the river had 1,866 boardings in April. Last year, that number was 7,865.
“Ridership has decreased substantially because people are staying home,” George said. “Most of our riders are using our system for essential trips only.”
PTBA expects to receive $889,362 in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help cover pay for transit workers who have lost wages during the pandemic. The funds are available to help with operating and capital expenses, George said.
The Asotin County public transit system, which has been in operation for a decade, has nine buses, three fixed routes and 15 employees. The transit system is federally funded and receives 0.2 percent from the local sales tax to help cover operating costs.
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn, who has served on the PTBA board since 2011, said he’s impressed with how much the transit system has grown in recent years.
“We have expanded our routes, and we have more buses and drivers than Lewiston,” Shinn said. “Prior to COVID-19, we quadrupled our ridership numbers. I would assume once the pandemic subsides, we’ll start building our clientele back up. As jobs and the economy open up, demand will increase again.”
One of the most popular programs has been allowing kids to ride the buses free in the summer, Shinn said. Many continue using the system, once they realize it’s an efficient way to get around the valley.
“During the summer, we have kids from the Orchards who are able to go to the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center on public transit at no cost,” Shinn said. “That has been a great program.”
The Asotin County PTBA has reduced hours of operation because of the pandemic. Buses are now running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
George said transit workers follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and drivers wash frequently touched areas with Clorox wipes, use spray disinfectant and encourage the use of hand sanitizers installed on each bus.
“At the end of the day, we are spraying down the interior of the buses with a spray gun filled with a sanitizing solution,” George said. “We got this idea from Jim Babino from the Clarkston Fire Department.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.