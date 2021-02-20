Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — The price of wheat is more than $7 for the first time in more than five years.
The change is attributed to a few reasons. One is American corn production was short of the USDA’s forecast in 2020, causing a price increase, thus foreign feed buyers have opted for wheat over corn.
The wheat price in Portland first went above $7 on Jan. 8.
Another factor cited is the weakened value of the dollar, which makes for foreign wheat buyers like Japan and China able to use their currency to obtain more wheat.
“When the dollar value gets low, it makes our wheat a better bargain,” said Gary Bailey, St. John farmer and boardmember for U.S. Wheat Associates and the Washington Grain Commission. “Everything (is) working together to pull the price up.”
More U.S. exports mean higher prices.
Bailey explains the increased price indirectly affects local growers at the moment, as the majority has already sold their 2020 crop. Some farmers choose to store some of their grain to wait for higher prices, so they may be selling now or waiting further.
“If you don’t have any bushels to sell at ($7), it’s not going to help you out,” Bailey said.
The price increase follows a year when farmers received $46.5 billion from the federal government. It’s the biggest government-to-farm payment in U.S. history (not adjusted for inflation). The number includes $32 billion in the coronavirus paycheck protection program and pandemic relief food assistance.
— Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax) Thursday
Animal advocacy groups urge pet owners not to dump animals
Residents throughout the region have probably seen the Facebook posts about a litter of puppies recently left at a dumpster near Nezperce. Unfortunately, this is an all-too-often occurrence, according to local animal advocacy volunteers.
“One of the puppies died and the remainder have gone to foster care,” said Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) volunteer Karin Vetter, of Grangeville.
“ARF and Animal Ark are here to help,” added volunteer Alaina Redenbo, of Grangeville. “Please do not dump! There are resources in our area. I just took in a foster kitten who was found at a dumpster. She’s lucky she didn’t freeze to death.”
Though there is not yet a local shelter, there is a network of volunteers through the ARF and Animal Ark organizations who are willing to help.
“If people will reach out to Animal Ark or ARF, volunteers will work to help find someone to foster the animal, find a permanent home for it or coordinate the transfer of the animal to a partner shelter where it can get adopted,” explained volunteer Ronda Schacher, of Grangeville. “Dumping animals is so sad: the animal suffers, and, if it lives, it has a terrible life — starving and desperate to find food, shelter, water and creating more problems by adding to the feral populations. Animals that are dumped are often very fearful of humans, it can take months to gain their trust again.”
In order to prevent unwanted litters of puppies and kittens, the only guaranteed solution is for people to spay and neuter their pets. ARF offers spay and neuter vouchers for cats and dogs, and trap/neuter/vaccinate/release (TNVR) clinics for feral cats. Animal Ark also offers financial assistance for spays and neuters, and Helping Hands Rescue has extended help to the Camas Prairie during the month of February for 50 percent off spays and neuters.
Those needing help can call (208) 507-1226 for spay/neuter vouchers, and they can also go onto ARF’s webpage for more info about the TNVR clinics, www.arfgrangeville.org, or contact ARF via Facebook Messenger or email at arf.grangeville@gmail.com.
Animal Ark can be reached via their Facebook page or call (208) 983-0366, and Helping Hands can be contacted at (208) 743-3157.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday.
Valley County mulls buying land for employee housing
CASCADE, Idaho — Buying property to rent out to new Valley County employees was proposed as a short-term housing solution by Valley County commissioners on Monday.
In their weekly meeting at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade, commissioners discussed the possibility of purchasing an empty lot or a lot with a park model mobile home on it. The county would then act as landlord to new employees looking for permanent housing.
“We’ve all just been talking about how difficult it is to hire employees right now, because they can’t find housing,” Commissioner Sherry Maupin said.
Renting to new employees would be a short-term plan that would allow somebody to move to Valley County while they are trying to find a longer-term solution, she said.
Many applicants have said that they have a trailer or camper that they would be willing to live in while searching for permanent housing in Valley County, Human Resources Director Pat Duncan told commissioners.
“I think this just fills our immediate need, and it gives us some breathing room to pursue other options,” Commissioner Dave Bingaman said.
Maupin also suggested developing county-owned land for worker housing as a longer-term solution.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday