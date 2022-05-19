Kamiak Butte County Park boasts some of the only forested hiking trails in a region where agriculture reigns supreme.
Located about 12 miles north of Pullman, the popular outdoor recreation area is designated a National Natural Landmark.
Visitors who go during springtime can see the slopes blooming with colorful wildflowers and coniferous trees. The park’s amenities include a small camping area, picnic tables, bathrooms, a playground and 4 miles of well-groomed trails for public use.
The butte’s 3,641-foot summit boasts a panoramic view of the farmland below — a rolling patchwork of green and yellow in every direction.
Hikers can wind between Douglas fir and ponderosa pine trees on a moderate 3½-mile loop called Pine Ridge Trail to reach the top of the butte where a timbered ridge stands above the Palouse wheatfields east of Colfax.
There’s also a newer west-end primitive trail. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.
In the 1987 book “100 Hikes in the Inland Northwest,” the Kamiak Butte Loop is listed as an unsung favorite, alongside other convenient trails that author Rich Landers said are so commonly used they’re often taken for granted.
While Kamiak encompasses nearly 300 acres, the entire trail can be accomplished within 1-2 hours.
With the trails and a playground, children have plenty of places to explore. The picnic area is located next to the parking lot, along with the restrooms. There are also four barbecue grills available for reservation.
Camping is allowed in designated areas only for $15 a night. There are eight camping sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shelter reservations should be made at least two weeks prior to visiting.
The park is gated with no access in or out from dusk until 7 a.m.
Visitors should check with Whitman County Parks, Recreation and Developmental Services Department for possible late-summer closures because of wildfire danger. n
Kamiak Butte County Park
LOCATION: From Pullman, travel northeast on State Route 27 for about 12 miles, turn left on Clear Creek Road, continue straight on Fugate Road and then turn left on Kamiak Butte Park Road to the parking area.
WHAT YOU’LL DO: Hiking, camping, picnicking and wildlife spotting.
DIFFICULTY: 2 out of 5.
DON’T FORGET: Sun screen, water and snacks.
NEARBY SITES OF INTEREST: Steptoe Butte State Park, about 30 minutes from Kamiak Butte County Park when traveling by car. Washington State University in Pullman.
WATERING HOLE: Paradise Creek Brewery in Pullman.