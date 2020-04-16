The Whatcom County Health Department reported Wednesday that four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
No new deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported by the health department Wednesday, as that number stayed at 25.
Whatcom’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 269. The county has seen only eight new positive tests since reporting 11 on Saturday.
The health department said Monday that a model it is using to help plan local response to the COVID-19 pandemic show Whatcom County may be past the initial wave of coronavirus infections.
More than 2 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 130,500 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.