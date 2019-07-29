What the fashion-conscious army will be wearing this fall

Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
Moscow police and firefighters responded to a grenade donated to a thrift shop. The device was determined to be inactive and a “training grenade.” No one needed Salvation from the Army combustible.
A Lewiston woman on Quail Knoll Lane reported she had a pair of lawn clippers stolen overnight. So, she left out some hedge trimmers the following night, which were stolen. And then she left a shovel out the third night, which was also stolen. Officers advised her to stop leaving out yard equipment and officers will look for a suspect, who by now surely has a well-manicured lawn.
A 911 caller reported teenagers were “just being horrible” using foul language and asking the caller’s grandkids to vape on the 1000 block of Snake River Avenue in Lewiston.
A man and a woman were reported having sex in the women’s bathroom at a gas station in North Lewiston. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the couple getting some gassoline and were not pornished for the bathromp.
A Lewiston kid was reported chasing down cars trying to get them to buy lemonade from a stand at 10th Street and Cedar Avenue. Police advised the boy that when life gives you lemons, no need to force it on folks in a lemon crusade.
A 911 caller reported seeing two teenagers trying to break into a home on the 2000 block of Seventh Avenue. Police contacted the teen boy and girl who were just talking to a friend through an open window.
A 911 caller reported two unknown dogs were loose in the caller’s yard, chasing a skunk around on the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Police removed the smelly poo-ches.
A 911 caller reported two Lewiston boys were armed with a bow and calling in ducks to shoot them at a pond on the 800 block of Snake River Avenue. Police couldn’t find the archers or any maimed water fowl, which earned their namesake by ducking the arrows.
A Lewiston woman reported a bird was stranded in her yard and it was “squalling and squawking bloody murder.” The bird wasn’t able to fly and police removed it.
A 911 caller reported a neighbor on Third Avenue North is smoking pot and the smell is giving her migraines. Lewiston police contacted the neighbor and advised her to lay off the weed, though officers detected no scent of marijuana. Just the overwhelming odor of cigarettes and urine.
A 911 caller reported a multi-person brawl at Pioneer Park involving at least 10 people, both male and female. Police contacted some kids who were playing, not physically fighting.
A group of Moscow revelers reportedly set up a beer pong table in a handicap parking stall on the 1400 block of West A Street. Police advised them to move along, disabled parking is no place to get handi-crapulent.
A Moscow 911 caller reported there was a “full-blown party” with people chanting “chug, chug, chug” on Indian Hills Drive. Police contacted the revelers and warned them to be quieter with their grog guzzling.
A Moscow woman reported her neighbor dumped out her flower pot on the 1100 block of East B Street. The woman did not witness the act but assumed it was her neighbor. Police had no evidence to arrest the neighbor for pot dispossession.
A Pullman 911 caller reported an older child was throwing dirt on a younger child on Northeast Terre View Drive. Police contacted the kids and told them to clean up.
Pullman police responded to a 911 hang up call that was later found to be a small child playing with a phone.
A Pullman woman called 911 and reported she found skunks in her yard. Animal control tried to move the smelly critters.
