So you’re sick — have a cough, fever and difficulty breathing — symptoms consistent with those of the coronavirus disease. What do you do?
First off, don’t panic, say health officials from Idaho and Washington. It’s much more likely to be something like a cold or influenza than the disease now described as a pandemic.
“We want people to ask themselves if they are sicker than what they would normally expect themselves to be,” said Mike Larson, a nurse with the North Central Idaho Heath District. “If that is the case, we want them to get in touch with their provider via phone.”
“If you are feeling ill enough that you feel like you should see a doctor, than you should call your health care provider,” said Troy Henderson of the Whitman County Health District. “If you are feeling ill but can stay home and take care of yourself, (you) should do that.”
Staying home from work and school and generally isolating yourself so you don’t spread the illness to others is key, whether you are suffering from a common cold, the flu or COVID-19.
“It’s especially important today, but it was important three months ago and it will be important when this passes,” Henderson said.
Those who do need care are advised to call a health care provider and make arrangements to be seen. Henderson said those with coughs should wear a mask to reduce the chances of infecting others. Health care providers will assess patients and determine if they need to be tested for any number of ailments, including COVID-19 (see related story, Page 1A).
