You think it’s hard to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to change its mind on some long-standing piece of constitutional law? Try getting the Grangeville City Council to reverse its ban on allowing chickens in town.

Once again, a couple of Grange­ville residents are making their case that the city’s limited animal usage zones in town should be expanded to allow folks to raise chickens and rabbits. These residents have children who are 4-H members and want their kids’ animal projects to be legal. Which is admirable. There’s nothing worse than having an outlaw bunny running around town.

